After three renditions of the Purge franchise, we are finally graced with how it all started in “The First Purge” — the day of horror in which there are no laws for a 12-hour period.
“The Purge” (2013) stayed with Ethan Hawke and his family as their upscale neighborhood revolted against them, looking for blood. “The Purge: Anarchy” (2014) expands the scope into the streets to show the chaos happening throughout the city. The third installment, “The Purge: Election Year” (2016) was a political satire of the public revolting against a conservative presidential candidate.
As with anything in Hollywood these days, we need to be inundated with a prequel to understand how these events transpired. “The First Purge” is an experiment concocted by Dr. Updale (Marisa Tomei) that has been funded by a third political party on the rise, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA). Staten Island is the test subject. Riddled with low income families from multiple different backgrounds, it seems like the perfect place to test Dr. Updale’s theory.
Will it be Darwinism? How many people will die without consequence? Anyone may leave the island, but if you stay, there is a $5,000 reward plus bonus incentives for doing “taboo” things.
We follow gang leader Dmitri, who is using the night to sell and protect his drug cartel and Nya, his ex, who is looking to hunker down in the church for the night. Unfortunately, Nya’s younger brother has decided to stay on the island to find and murder a drug buyer who attacked him earlier in the day which leads them into the streets and into the heart of the violence.
Experiments do not always go as planned. Hours into The Purge, the NFFA realize crime is minimal and many are just partying in the streets. The NFFA needs this experiment to have casualties to push their agenda, so they take matters into their own hands and initiate the violence. Vigilantes are sent into Staten Island to begin purging this low income neighborhood.
This all leads to inevitable mass chaos and violence throughout the island. Churchgoers are slaughtered, innocent people running for their lives, and families torn apart. This has been a constant throughout these films, which is that The Purge is necessary for depopulation and the strong surviving over the weak.
So, what did this new installment bring to the table? “The First Purge” did what the others do: Ramp up the chaos and violence with a “horrific” idea that some people can get behind.
Since the very first Purge film, I have had the same mixed feelings about the franchise. This idea is so intriguing with some interesting commentaries throughout, but none hit the mark of being a good film.
Each time I feel as though I am losing my memory, I finish watching one and go, “I done with these movies.” Sure enough the next year I watch the next one, coming out with the same feeling. Again, the idea is there, but the execution (no pun intended) is lackluster.
Grade: C
