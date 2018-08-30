“Open sesame” is a spell to open a cave full of treasures. Most of us have heard it while reading “Ali Baba and Forty Thieves”. But why sesame? Does sesame open the health treasures cave?
Sesame seeds are black or white seeds taken from a flowering plant grown mainly in the tropics of Africa and Asia. The seeds are used in different foods and also to produce oil and paste.
Sesame seeds contain many nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, antioxidants, healthy fats, calcium and phosphorous. Many research studies show that sesame seeds have beneficial properties for individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, and many other diseases.
Tahini is a sauce or paste made from grinding toasted sesame seeds. It is a staple of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cooking. It gives any dish or sauce an excellent creamy, nutty and earthy flavor. It can be used as a dip, made into hummus, used in desserts, or in soups.
Here is a recipe to incorporate these magical seeds into your foods.
Easy hummus with tahini
Ready in 15 minutes
Ingredients
- One 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained, 1 tablespoon of the liquid reserved
- 1 small garlic clove, smashed
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup tahini
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Pinch of sweet smoked paprika
- Kosher salt
Pita chips or crudités, for serving
Instructions
In a food processor, combine the chickpeas with the liquid, garlic, lemon juice and tahini and puree to a chunky paste. Scrape down the side of the bowl.
Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the paprika and puree until smooth. Season the hummus with salt, drizzle with olive oil and serve with pita chips or crudité.
The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.
(Recipe adapted from foodandwine.com)
