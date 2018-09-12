This recipe comes from an old cookbook from a rural area. It was published in the 1950s and has lots of old recipes from farm wives. It is some good hardy cooking.
This zucchini bread recipe is a bit of a twist on the standard zucchini bread recipes. This recipe makes a lighter fluffier bread than some of the other recipes that I have tried.Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup cooking oil
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 cups grated zucchini
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 3 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
Directions
Beat eggs till light and foamy. Add oil, sugar, zucchini and vanilla, stir until sugar is dissolved. Combine dry ingredients and add to oil mixture. Stir only until all ingredients are blended. Do not overstir.
Bake in two greased and floured bread pans at 325° for one hour. Test for doneness. Cool on a rack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.