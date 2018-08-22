Since artisan pizzas are all the rage today, I decided to get creative with a pizza. I used a few favorite ingredients that happened to be in my fridge to create what I am calling Germanic Pizza.
Germanic Pizza
Ingredients
1 pizza crust (if you have a bread machine, homemade pizza crust is ridiculously easy.
2 bratwursts, cooked and thin sliced
1½ cups alfredo sauce
½ green pepper, finely chopped
1 medium onion, finely chopped
½ cup shredded swiss cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
½ to 1½ cups sauerkraut depending on how much you like kraut.
Directions
Sauté onions and green peppers in olive oil. Give the onions a bit of a head start on the sautéing so they caramelize while cooking. Place kraut in colander and press to remove as much water as possible. Spread kraut on pizza crust.
Cover with alfredo sauce. Spread onions and green peppers on top of sauce. Place sliced brats on top of onions and peppers. Sprinkle Swiss cheese and then mozzarella cheese on top of brats. Cook at 400°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes.
I asked a friend to try the pizza and all he had to say was, “Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy, Hoi! Hoi! Hoi!”
