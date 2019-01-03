Trevor Opsal from Troop 15 in Chippewa Falls has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts’ highest honor. Opsal is the son of Scott and Beth Opsal. A Court of Honor was recently celebrated at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
For his Eagle project Opsal built a garden shed for the St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Gardens.
All harvested produce from these gardens is donated to local food pantries. Many scouts and parents of Troop 15 assisted with the project.
