JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway presented Chippewa Heavy Haul / Kirkpatrick Law Office night on Saturday with the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, and EVS Hornets. Feature winners included Mike Anderson, Tommy Richards, Shane Halopka, Andrew Hanson, George Richards, and Jake Halterman.
Mike Anderson and Justin A-Strike won the WISSOTA Modified heats as Anderson swept the night at feature time. Chasing his fourth feature win on the season, Anderson started in the second row and made a fantastic move to get to the front on the first lap. Anderson assaulted the high line around the Eagle Valley speedway for 12 laps before the first caution of the event slowed the pace. Anderson’s straightaway advantage suddenly evaporated when Pat Hoffman looped it directly in front of the leader.
The restart saw Anderson in the lead, Michael Truscott who had raced to second, and A-Strike in third. There were two consecutive cautions on restart attempts due to needing to clear the track of parts. The second which Truscott pulled even with Anderson before the pace was slowed. Anderson readjusted his line into turn one and when back under green, he once again pulled away. A-Strike was fast down low and he moved to second over Truscott at the line. Jake Smith drove to fourth and Jake Hartung rounded out the top five.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks were swept by Tommy Richards but it wasn’t that easy. Ryan Kostreba led nearly the entire distance with Richards welded to his rear. Richards tried every line possible to overtake the point but it was not until with just two laps remaining he made it stick. Kostreba drove to the checkered flag in second position in a very good run. Terran Spacek finished third over Lucas Koski and Adam Soltis in fifth.
Shane Halopka, Tony Bahr, and Joe Chaplin won their WISSOTA Midwest Modified heats but the feature was marred by seven caution flags. Halopka looked strong from the pole position and led every lap. Bahr chased and could get close, but couldn’t catch the leader. Seventeenth starting Michael Truscott had broken into the top four at one point but spun drawing one of the late cautions. In the end, it was Halopka, Bahr, Tommy Richards, DJ Ford, and Josh Smith in the top five.
Andrew Hanson continued on his impressive WISSOTA Street Stock rookie season with a heat win and his fourth feature win on the year. Shawn Amundson scored the other heat win from third. The original feature start was aborted for a multi-car crash in turn two. The second attempt got them up to speed and CJ Wagner took the early lead. Behind him, they were stacked two wide and then three-wide, all for position. Hanson worked to second as Russell Kostreba drove in third.
Two separate caution flags flew quickly for single car spins and the restart saw Hanson tight on the bumper of Wagner. By lap five, fourteenth starting Danny Richards had moved to fifth and another quick yellow flag packed the group back together again. Hanson used the low line to drive into the lead on the backstretch as Richards moved into third behind Wagner. As Hanson inched away, Richards was able to overtake one last position and finished runner up ahead of Wagner in third. Shawn Amundson and Hunter VanGilder rounded out the top five.
Nicholas Hazelton and George Richards won the two Pure Stock heats, and as hard as it is to believe, Richards won again at feature time. Richards runs solidly everywhere, but he simply owns the Eagle Valley Speedway at Pure Stock feature time as he added another tally to his track all time winningest driver total.
In the beginning there were three aborted start attempts; two for crashes and one for an uneven start. However, when they did go green, it was Cole Richards in the lead as his Uncle George had moved into second. Dean Pronschinske raced in the third position.
George Richards tried multiple grooves before he could pass the rookie youngster for the point. Once he did, Cole Richards didn’t give up and he drove back to make it two-wide for the lead. Meanwhile, Pronschinske joined the two and made it a three car race for the win. George Richards eventually cleared Cole Richards and drove to the checkered flag. Pronschinske overtook second position as Cole finished in third. James Rahn and Michael Huebner rounded out the top five.
Jake Halterman swept the Hornets as he took the lead from the outside of row one on the first lap. Dean Butler moved into second position and chased hard but he was eliminated after a significant crash into and infield corner tire. On the restart, Armond Love made a move on the leader and pulled even, but Halterman was too tough. Love didn’t give up and moved two-wide again and into the lead. Jason Junker joined the battle and moved into second. Halterman moved back into second and overtook the lead at the white flag. Halterman led to the checkered flag with Junker taking second over Love in third. Shaun Young rounded out the top four.
The Eagle Valley Speedway presented Coca Cola Night on Sunday. The heats were finished and a persistent rain and drizzle ended the night just before the features.
The Eagle Valley Speedway returns next Sunday on Father’s Day with a full show and double features with the make up events from this week.