Early Childhood Ed Students Remain Committed

“It is a struggle to find employees who have the skills and the dedication to fill the job openings that we have in this field, Loralie Wallerius, owner of Days Gone By Early Learning in Eau Claire. Many childcare programs operate on tight budgets with sparse staffing. The Chippewa Valley is fortunate to have the Early Childhood programs at CVTC. They have proven invaluable to us over the years.”

Amber felt a calling. A 1999 graduate of Black River Falls High School, she worked at an electric motor manufacturer for several years. Personal experience drew her closer to her dream.

“My daughter and brother have autism,” she said. “I was a stay-at-home mom for 11 years and home schooled Kayle for three years. Then I had cancer and went to chemotherapy and into remission.”

In November 2018, she came to CVTC for a tour, applied that day and is on her way to a May 2021 graduation.

Amber says she has thought about the dangers of COVID-19 but tries to keep it in perspective.

“I have always been a germaphobe, so I take extra precautions,” she said. “I have had health problems before but have thought it’s not going to be this scary forever, and kids always need someone to nurture them.”