Earnhardt Jr. headlines NASCAR's 2021 Hall of Fame class

He won Busch championships in each of his first two seasons, then two races as a rookie Cup driver in 2000.

But when the elder Earnhardt was killed during the 2001 Daytona 500, Junior suddenly found himself in a place he never imagined.

“I knew when dad died I was going to assume most if not all of his fan base and I feel like I took care of that,” he said. “I didn’t squander that, I didn’t ruin that and I also introduced myself to a lot of people who never heard of Dale Earnhardt.”

Suddenly, the brash 26-year-old Earnhardt emerged as the face of the sport and started adding his own chapter to the family legacy. He won 26 races before retiring as a full-time Cup driver following the 2017 season, including two Daytona 500s and the 2001 Pepsi 400, the first Cup race held at Daytona after his father’s death.

Still, fans watched to see if he could replicate the fearless style that made his father so popular. Junior never tried to compete with that image.