The following Chi-Hi students are on the honor roll for first quarter:
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team is aiming for more wins this winter with a senior-led squad.
The McDonell girls basketball team is building around a strong returning trio from last year's Division 5 state qualifier.
Last week's poor performance was the latest set back in a tough year for star Badgers RB Braelon Allen. Here's how he's trying to bounce back.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team has a young and talented roster that will be tested against one of the toughest schedules in the state.
The Badgers saw their Big Ten West title hopes all but vanish as they turned in an uneven, mistake-filled effort at Iowa.
Two years ago the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team discovered a winning formula that carried the program all the way to a state cham…
Three members of the University of Virginia football team were killed in shooting Sunday, including one former Badger. UW canceled football activities Monday.
The Wisconsin football program continued to see its 2023 class dwindle after a three-star wide receiver decommitted Thursday.
The 2021-22 Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) and schools report cards were released publicly by Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on Tuesday.
Out of nine schools, one school received the designation of “Significantly Exceeding Expectations,” three schools received “Exceeds Expectations,” and four schools received “Meets Expectations.”
