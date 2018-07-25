The following students from Menomonie were named to the Dean’s List at UW-River Falls for the spring 2018 semester:
Joey Carlson (Health & Human Performance), Jacqueline Dieckman (Animal Sci, Pre-Prof), Cassandre Grape (English), Savannah Heath (Animal Sci, Pre-Prof), Karli Helland (Elementary Ed), Samuel Jacobson (Accounting, Economics), Karisa Jensen (Elementary Ed), Kayla Manor (Elementary Ed), Payton Rudiger (Biology), Allison Stark (English), Amanda Weber (Biology) and Amy Zingsheim (Physics).
Tayla Mallow-Spears of Menomonie was named to the Dean’s List at Missouri State University for the spring 2018 semester.
Alexandria Fleming (Bio-Medical Electronics program) and Isaiah Loewenhagen (Electromechanical Maintenance Technician program) of Elk Mound graduated from Western Technical College in the spring of 2018.
Grace Simpson of Menomonie was named to the Dean’s List at Luther College for the spring 2018 semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.