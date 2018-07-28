The following area students graduated from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in the spring of 2018:
Paul Boesl (Tech Diploma 2 Year, Ag Power/Equip Tech) and Cassandra Schoenthaler (Assoc in Applied Sci, Med Admin Prof) of Boyceville; Abigail Kahler (Assoc in Applied Sci, Early Childhood Ed - Tech Diploma 1 Year, Child Care Services E-Connect) of Emerald; Rachael Hawkins (Tech Diploma 1 Year, Health Office Prof) of Glenwood City; and Dana Jensen (Tech Diploma 2 Year, Ag Power/Equip Tech) of Menomonie.
Brooklyn Hellmann of Boyceville was named to the Dean's List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. for the spring 2018 semester.
Sarah Abramson (BS, Accounting) of Durand and James Engel (BS, Mechanical Engineering) of Glenwood City were named to the Dean's List at Marquette University in Milwaukee for the spring 2018 semester.
