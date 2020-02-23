Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles playing the Heyde Center

He toured Australia, garnering critical acclaim and growing in popularity. Then, in 1989, he got an invitation from Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy. “I came for a two-week tour and the two weeks ended up being 30 years.”

Charles’ place in his adopted homeland was cemented in 2015 when he was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.

“I was just in the studio working on some new material for the new album at the time,” he said, “and my assistant, Jane, came down to the studio and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got an email that you’ve been inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.’”

At first it didn’t really register.

“It’s usually in one ear and out the other — (I said,) “Oh, that’s great,” and kept working. After 30 seconds or so, when she went back upstairs, I stopped and it hit me — ‘What did she just say?’”

“It floored me,” he said. “When something’s not on your mind or you’re not working toward something and you’re all at once confronted with it, it’s a shock to you”

Honors are rarely on Charles’ mind. Success — large and small — has always been somewhat incidental to the task at hand: creating great music in the present.