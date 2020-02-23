Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles playing the Heyde Center

For Michael Charles, performing is second nature.
The Australian blues artist played his first show when he was just 7 years old — and “never looked back,” he says.
The intervening 57 years have been more or less nonstop recording and touring. “Some people think I’m insane,” he said in a recent interview, “but we all are in one way or another, I think.”
For Charles, the madness began with the sounds of his youth in Melbourne, Australia.
In those days, “you were at the mercy of radio and television” — artists and audience alike.
“I’d hear people such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, the Beatles” and “the occasional BB King,” he said.
As the young Charles plucked out their hits on his guitar, the spirit of the blues took hold.
“All these guys are either blues guys or were influenced by the blues — it’s all Americana music,” he said. “And as I got older and realized, ‘Wow, I’m playing blues.’”
As years passed, he moved away from imitation and forged his own style. It was “a mesh of things, a little bit of rock ’n’ roll, a bit of blues, a bit of jazz fusion,” Charles said. “I would always try to find something that was totally mine”
He toured Australia, garnering critical acclaim and growing in popularity. Then, in 1989, he got an invitation from Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy. “I came for a two-week tour and the two weeks ended up being 30 years.”
Charles’ place in his adopted homeland was cemented in 2015 when he was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.
“I was just in the studio working on some new material for the new album at the time,” he said, “and my assistant, Jane, came down to the studio and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got an email that you’ve been inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.’”
At first it didn’t really register.
“It’s usually in one ear and out the other — (I said,) “Oh, that’s great,” and kept working. After 30 seconds or so, when she went back upstairs, I stopped and it hit me — ‘What did she just say?’”
“It floored me,” he said. “When something’s not on your mind or you’re not working toward something and you’re all at once confronted with it, it’s a shock to you”
Honors are rarely on Charles’ mind. Success — large and small — has always been somewhat incidental to the task at hand: creating great music in the present.
“What I work toward is to just do my job the best I can,” Charles said.
“(When) playing in front of an audience and they give you an applause — that’s the biggest buzz, that’s all I’ve ever worked for.”
While his induction into the Blues Hall of Fame is “one of my greatest honors,” it’s ultimately “frosting on the cake — and a good pat on the back to say, “Continue, people like what you do, so keep doing it.’”
Now a naturalized American citizen, Charles spends much of his time touring his adopted homeland. Still, his connections to Australia remain. He makes a trip down under once a year to tour and visit family. Most recently, the devastation wrought by wildfires has highlighted his ties to his birthplace.
He’s donating the sales of his newly released CD “The Early Years,” a collection of the 45s he released before his move to the U.S., to bushfire relief. And earlier this month, he played at the Love to Australia Bushfire Relief Fundraiser in Chicago.
“My attitude is … this could happen anywhere, this could happen to us — it already has, y’know, out in California,” Charles said. “We should always be ready to help one another.”
More than 30 years after leaving Australia and making his mark on the international blues scene, Charles is still looking ahead to the next challenge. His current tour, “No Hindsight 2020,” speaks to his forward focus.
It’s taking him to cities and venues large and small across the country. While some are return visits -- like his Heyde Center performance Feb. 28 -- many of them he’s never played before.
“When I play somewhere for the first time, it’s a new audience. … It’s always a little bit challenging,” he said.
It’s a challenge he welcomes. “I’m really looking forward to" the opportunity to entertain old friends and bring new fans into the fold.
“I work very hard every day to be able to continue what I do … (and ) hope to god I hope people continue liking what they hear.”