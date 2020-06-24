Esports team chosen, ready to begin competing in fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The team is set and the players are itching to log in to begin a new era of intercollegiate competition, esports, this fall at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The university’s and UW System’s first official varsity collegiate esports team will begin competing online in three esports leagues. Rocket League begins in the fall. Competition in Overwatch and League of Legends will be held during the spring semester.

“Stout will come out of the gate and be pretty competitive,” said Andrew Cleveland, assistant director of Student Life and Services. “We have a lot of talent on campus and from incoming students for all three games.”

Logan Koneczny, a junior from Hermantown, Minn., will be on the Rocket League squad and expects UW-Stout to do well. He and other team members competed independently recently in the Collegiate Rocket League and took 19th in the U.S. out of 250 teams.