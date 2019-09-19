Sunday, Sept. 22
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Sept. 23
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Free Trial Week — Piranha Swim team: 6-7 p.m., Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. The YMCA Piranha Swim Team wants to give you the opportunity to try the swim team for FREE! Join us for the week of Sept. 23-27 at the Chippewa Falls YMCA for four days of swimming, technique and instruction. WHEN: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 4-5 p.m. Sept. 24, 26 and 27. LOCATION: Chippewa Falls YMCA Swimming Pool. COST: FREE. Every effort will be made to provide a swimming experience for all interested swimmers, regardless of economic status. Strong Kids funds are available for sponsored memberships. Registration is required. Forms are available at the front desk of the Y. Contact swim team coordinator Cathy Krula at 715.723.2201 or cathyk@chippewaymca.com. http://www.chippewaymca.com.
Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required. Open to public.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.