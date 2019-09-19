Free Trial Week — Piranha Swim team: 6-7 p.m., Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. The YMCA Piranha Swim Team wants to give you the opportunity to try the swim team for FREE! Join us for the week of Sept. 23-27 at the Chippewa Falls YMCA for four days of swimming, technique and instruction. WHEN: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 4-5 p.m. Sept. 24, 26 and 27. LOCATION: Chippewa Falls YMCA Swimming Pool. COST: FREE. Every effort will be made to provide a swimming experience for all interested swimmers, regardless of economic status. Strong Kids funds are available for sponsored memberships. Registration is required. Forms are available at the front desk of the Y. Contact swim team coordinator Cathy Krula at 715.723.2201 or cathyk@chippewaymca.com. http://www.chippewaymca.com.