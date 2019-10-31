Sunday, Nov. 03
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Nov. 04
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Landmark Christian Church, 4140 126th St., Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4th at Landmark Christian Church, 4140 126th St., Chippewa Falls (Across from Hallie Tank Farms). All Chippewa Area Churches/Non-profit Agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Sign Language 2: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 105 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire. Expand your knowledge of sign in this secondary class. Get a quick refresher on the basics and pick up where you left off in Sign Language 1. Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $99 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/beginning-sign-language2/.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
