Sunday, Jan. 05

Monday, Jan. 06

Hospice Volunteers Needed in Your Area: 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main Street, Boyceville. We are holding and informational event at the Boyceville Public Library on Monday, January 6th from 1:00 pm—4:00 pm. Stop by to receive information, ask questions and learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer. St. Croix Hospice is looking for volunteers to share their time and talents to provide companionship and support to our patients and their families. We provide training, support and very flexible scheduling. Please stop by and learn more about this opportunity to help people in your area. Cannot attend, have questions or want to learn more? Please feel free to call Missie Peterson at (715) 225-8137 or e-mail me at mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com. Missie Peterson, mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com, 7152258137. http://www.stcroixhospice.com.