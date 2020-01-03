Sunday, Jan. 05
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Jan. 06
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Hospice Volunteers Needed in Your Area: 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main Street, Boyceville. We are holding and informational event at the Boyceville Public Library on Monday, January 6th from 1:00 pm—4:00 pm. Stop by to receive information, ask questions and learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer. St. Croix Hospice is looking for volunteers to share their time and talents to provide companionship and support to our patients and their families. We provide training, support and very flexible scheduling. Please stop by and learn more about this opportunity to help people in your area. Cannot attend, have questions or want to learn more? Please feel free to call Missie Peterson at (715) 225-8137 or e-mail me at mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com. Missie Peterson, mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com, 7152258137. http://www.stcroixhospice.com.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., BMO Harris Bank Building, 411 N Bridge St., Suite #101, Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 6th at BMO Harris Bank Building, 411 N. Bridge St., Suite #101, Chippewa Falls. Use South East entrances. (This is the current location of Central Lutheran’s Offices.) Chippewa Area Churches/Non-profit Agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.