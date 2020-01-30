Saturday, Feb. 01

OutWiGo Snow!: 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Willow River State Park, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson. Let it snow, let it snow, OutWiGo! launch into 2020 with Wisconsin State Parks at OutWiGo Snow, a winter recreation celebration. Bundle up with family and friends for an active afternoon of winter hiking, cross-country skiing, fat tire biking, campfire cooking, s’mores and more! Participants of all ages are welcome.A $5 admission fee applies to participants ages 18 and older, cash only. Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker or day pass required for entry. Jane Simkins, jane.simkins@wisconsin.gov, 608-206-5945. A $5 admission fee applies to participants ages 18 and older, cash only. https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/outwigo.html.