Saturday, Feb. 01
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
OutWiGo Snow!: 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Willow River State Park, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson. Let it snow, let it snow, OutWiGo! launch into 2020 with Wisconsin State Parks at OutWiGo Snow, a winter recreation celebration. Bundle up with family and friends for an active afternoon of winter hiking, cross-country skiing, fat tire biking, campfire cooking, s’mores and more! Participants of all ages are welcome.A $5 admission fee applies to participants ages 18 and older, cash only. Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker or day pass required for entry. Jane Simkins, jane.simkins@wisconsin.gov, 608-206-5945. A $5 admission fee applies to participants ages 18 and older, cash only. https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/outwigo.html.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Feb. 02
BSA Troop 13 Pancake Breakfast: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Holy Ghost Church, 412 South Main, Chippewa Falls. Join BSA Troop 13 at the annual Scout Sunday Pancake Breakfast at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls, WI. Menu includes pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk, and coffee.Free will donation to support Troop 13 scouting activities. Serving from 8am-12:30pm. Holy Ghost Church—412 S Main St., Chippewa Falls, WI. 715-723-4890. http://troop13bsa.us.