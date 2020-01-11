Sunday, Jan. 12
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Jan. 13
Senior dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. Sixth St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse.
Grief Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor conference room, 715-717-7581.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). 715-456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-7626.