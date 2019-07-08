 Skip to main content
Tuesday, Jul. 09

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free.

Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.

Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.

Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.

Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, Room 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Wednesday, Jul. 10

Senior Fun Club: 1 p.m., Homestead Village Apartments, 320 Colome St., Chippewa Falls.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.

Chi Hi Class of 54 Noon Lunch: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St, Chippewa Falls. Chi Hi Class of 54 noon lunch is held the second Wednesday of each month at the Fill Inn. Jackie Gibbs, jackiegibbs19@yahoo.com.

Chi-Hi Class of 1954 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.

Chi-Hi Class of 1956 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

Hallie Senior Citizens get-together: 12 p.m., Hallie Town Hall, 13033 30th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Potluck, followed by meeting and penny bingo. Visitors, new members welcome. Info, 723-2671 or 834-5830.

