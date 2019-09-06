Sunday, Sept. 8
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Sept. 9
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5-6 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9th. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls. All Chippewa area churches/nonprofit agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q. Open to the public.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.