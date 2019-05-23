Friday, May 24

Donut Fry: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Jim Falls United Methodist Women (UMW) is having our Spring Donut Fry on Friday, May 24, at the Jim Falls United Methodist Church. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A dozen donuts cost $4.00. You can place an advance order by calling 715-382-4397 or 715-382-4549.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Saturday, May 25

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.