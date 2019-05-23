Friday, May 24
Donut Fry: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Jim Falls United Methodist Women (UMW) is having our Spring Donut Fry on Friday, May 24, at the Jim Falls United Methodist Church. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A dozen donuts cost $4.00. You can place an advance order by calling 715-382-4397 or 715-382-4549.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, May 25
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Downtown Chippewa Falls Food & History Tour: 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls. A walking tour that includes stops at 5 downtown establishments where you will enjoy tastings of local food and beverages. You’ll spend approximately 20 minutes at each restaurant and hear about the history of Chippewa Falls and the restaurants. A perfect mix of food, culture and fun. Amanda Olson, info@chippewavalleytours.com, 7154970678. $65/person http://www.chippewavalleytours.com.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, May. 26
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.