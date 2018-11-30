Saturday, Dec. 1

Sunday, Dec. 2

Christmas Benefit Concert: 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam Street, Colfax. The Red Cedar Sound Chorus would like to invite you to a Christmas Benefit Concert at the Colfax Lutheran Church located at 600 Balsam in Colfax, on December 2, 2018 at 2:00p.m. Our special guest will be the Chi-Hi Madrigal. This concert is a benefit concert for our Sisters in Harmony in Marshfield who lost their equipment and music to a fire, it will also benefit the Colfax Community “Feed My People.” There is no charge for the concert but a free will offering will be taken.There will also be a basket raffle with all proceeds going to our two benefit recipients. Refreshments will be served following the concert.For questions contact Marion Zweifelhofer at 715-568-4748 or Kathy Tape at 715-962-3383. Vikki Jenson, rvjenson@att.net, 715-726-1581.