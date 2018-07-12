Friday, July 13
Summer Family Storytimes: 10:30—11 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Bring the whole family for an active half hour of stories, music, rhymes and movement. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146, http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30—6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, July 14
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.—Noon, corner of Bridge and River streets, downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7—9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info., 715-404-5330.