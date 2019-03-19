Wednesday, March 20
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Cadott Senior Citizens: Noon, VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.
McDonell class of 1959 lunch: Noon, Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon to 1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Bingo: 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45 to 6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Tree and Wildflower Seed Fundraiser: The Chippewa Rod & Gun and Lake Wissota Garden clubs are taking orders for their annual Tree and Birdhouse fundraising sale now through March 31. Order forms are available in Chippewa Falls at DJ’s Marts and Jacobson’s Ace Hardware downtown and Lake Wissota, in Bloomer at Kwik Trip, and online at rodngun.org and at lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com. Ron Bakken, 715-723-7770. http://www.rodngun.org.
Thursday, March 21
Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room. A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.