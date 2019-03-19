Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45 to 6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Tree and Wildflower Seed Fundraiser: The Chippewa Rod & Gun and Lake Wissota Garden clubs are taking orders for their annual Tree and Birdhouse fundraising sale now through March 31. Order forms are available in Chippewa Falls at DJ’s Marts and Jacobson’s Ace Hardware downtown and Lake Wissota, in Bloomer at Kwik Trip, and online at rodngun.org and at lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com. Ron Bakken, 715-723-7770. http://www.rodngun.org.

Thursday, March 21

Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.