Wednesday, Feb. 13
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Distance Running: 7 to 7:50 a.m., 509 University Drive , Eau Claire. While all adults interested in distance running are welcome, this class is specifically designed for anyone, at any level, interested in running a half or full marathon! This course will provide you with the training tools to help you on this 14-week journey that culminates at the finish line at the Eau Claire Marathon on May 6th, 2018.Lectures: Tuesdays at 7 to 7:50 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Attend either session each week. Training Runs: Saturdays at 8:00 to 10 a.m. at the UW-Eau Claire campus (venue TBD). Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $149 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/distance-running-course/.
Chi Hi Class of 54 Noon Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m., Fill Inn , 104 W. Columbia St, Chippewa Falls. Chi Hi Class of 54 noon lunch is held the second Wednesday of each month at the Fill Inn. Jackie Gibbs, jackiegibbs19@yahoo.com.
Chi-Hi Class of 1956 lunch: Noon, Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.
Hallie Senior Citizens get-together: Noon, Hallie Town Hall, 13033 30th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Potluck, followed by meeting and penny bingo. Visitors, new members welcome. Info, 723-2671 or 834-5830.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon to 1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Bingo: 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Senior Fun Club: 1 p.m., Homestead Village Apartments, 320 Colome St., Chippewa Falls.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Thursday, Feb. 14
ALS support group: 1 to 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Patients, their families, friends and caregivers welcome. Deb, 715-271-7257.
Chi-Hi Class of 1958 get-together: 3:30 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls. Info, 723-3467.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Chippewa Rod and Gun Club: 6 p.m., Clubhouse off of County I, east of Seymour Cray Blvd, at the boat landing, meetings are now smoke-free. Info, 723-4749. http://www.rodngun.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Red Arrow AMVETs Post 32 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 12 E. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 720-7570.