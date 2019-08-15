Friday, Aug. 16
Camp in the Community: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., children entering first through sixth grade are invited to “Camp in the Community” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 12-16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. The cost is $10 per camper, with a $25 family maximum. This includes lunches, snacks and a T-shirt. Free and reduced rates are available. Children will play games, create crafts, learn songs, learn about God, make new friends and learn about the Chippewa Falls community. For registration and more information, contact Trinity United Methodist Church at 715-723-2806 or tumccf1892@gmail.com.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 Wakanda St NW, Menomonie. Crafts and vendors from all over Wisconsin and Minnesota, plus a food truck from Baka Chicken, serving delicious meals to the community. Everyone is invited. Tickets for door prizes are $5 for six tickets. Proceeds will go to the Mat Ulberg Foundation, a non-profit organization that gives back to the community. In 2018, The Mat Ulberg Foundation raised more than $1,200. The 2019 goal is to raise $1,500 to give back to our community and local nonprofit organizations. For more information contact Mat Ulbergcs@livingperfectlyou.com 800-218-9624. Mathew Ulberg, cs@mgsproductsdist.com, 7153080074.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
