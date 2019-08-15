× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Friday, Aug. 16

Camp in the Community: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., children entering first through sixth grade are invited to “Camp in the Community” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 12-16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. The cost is $10 per camper, with a $25 family maximum. This includes lunches, snacks and a T-shirt. Free and reduced rates are available. Children will play games, create crafts, learn songs, learn about God, make new friends and learn about the Chippewa Falls community. For registration and more information, contact Trinity United Methodist Church at 715-723-2806 or tumccf1892@gmail.com.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Saturday, Aug. 17