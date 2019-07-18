 Skip to main content
Calendar
Calendar

Friday, July 19

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Saturday, July 20

46th Annual Stockholm Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stockholm Village Park, Stockholm. In the Stockholm Village Park on the shores of beautiful Lake Pepin. Showcasing over 100 of the region’s finest artists working in all media. Four musical groups performing throughout the day. Food vendors on the grounds as well as many fine eateries in the area. Leslie Stewart, cervidae@hotmail.com, 715-448-0299. http://www.stockholmartfair.org.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Downtown Chippewa Falls Food & History Tour: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls. A walking tour that includes stops at 5 downtown establishments where you will enjoy tastings of local food and beverages. You’ll spend approximately 20 minutes at each restaurant and hear about the history of Chippewa Falls and the restaurants. A perfect mix of food, culture and fun! Amanda Olson, info@chippewavalleytours.com, 7154970678. $65/person http://www.chippewavalleytours.com.

Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

