Friday, July 19

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Saturday, July 20

46th Annual Stockholm Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stockholm Village Park, Stockholm. In the Stockholm Village Park on the shores of beautiful Lake Pepin. Showcasing over 100 of the region’s finest artists working in all media. Four musical groups performing throughout the day. Food vendors on the grounds as well as many fine eateries in the area. Leslie Stewart, cervidae@hotmail.com, 715-448-0299. http://www.stockholmartfair.org.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.