Calendar
Calendar

Friday, Jan. 31

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Saturday, Feb. 01

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

OutWiGo Snow!: 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Willow River State Park, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson. Let it snow, let it snow, OutWiGo!Launch into 2020 with Wisconsin State Parks at OutWiGo Snow, a winter recreation celebration. Bundle up with family and friends for an active afternoon of winter hiking, cross-country skiing, fat tire biking, campfire cooking, s’mores and more! Participants of all ages are welcome.A $5 admission fee applies to participants ages 18 and older, cash only. Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker or day pass required for entry. Jane Simkins, jane.simkins@wisconsin.gov, 608-206-5945. A $5 admission fee applies to participants ages 18 and older, cash only. https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/outwigo.html.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls.

