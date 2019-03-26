Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Indianhead Chapter of the American Sewing Guild: 10 a.m. to noon, Trinity Lutheran Chuirch, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire. Eau Claire Button Club members, Brenda Erickson and Laura Kasdorf will present a historical overview of the many materials and styles of buttons through the ages. Ruth Diestelmeier, erdiestelmeier@hotmail.com, 715-829-5648.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

33rd Annual Special Olympics Fundraiser: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls High School, 735 Terrill Street, Chippewa Falls. This is our annual basketball game with the Chippewa Falls Police Department at Chi Hi on March 28, 2019.There will be raffle drawing during half time of the game. We will have a concession stand and bake sale during the game. Denise Roesler, bddroesler@gmail.com, 7157238349.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0