Wednesday, Feb. 26
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club, 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, 715-723-6571.
Senior dining, Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. Sixth St., donations.
Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club, Noon, Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, 715-861-7200.
Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. 307-7268, 25-cents per card.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls, includes meal.
Free Legal Clinic, attorneys on hand to answer legal questions, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library.
AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., 715-723-7626.
Thursday, Feb. 27
American Sewing Guild, Jamie Mossige will present a brief history of machine embroidery from its origins in France to the modern home embroidery machines, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sew Complete, 1408 S. Hastings Way, Eau Claire, 715-829-5648.
Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St., 715-563-2618.
Jim Falls food pantry, serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help, 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls, 715-456-2900.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Bloomer, 715-577-9104.
