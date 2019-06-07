Saturday, June 8

Native Wildflower Sanctuary Tour: 1-2 p.m., Irvine Park, 125 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. Join members of the Lake Wissota Garden Club for a guided tour through the half acre Irvine Park Native Wildflower Sanctuary. Club members will point out and identify the native wildflowers currently in bloom. Meet at the sanctuary sign/parking lot just south of the duck pond. Guided tours are held at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through September. Different plants are in bloom each month, with over 120 native wildflower varieties in the sanctuary. Take a self-guided tour anytime during park hours. Ginger Wierman, gwierman@aol.com, 715-720-9092. http://lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com.