Saturday, June 8
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Native Wildflower Sanctuary Tour: 1-2 p.m., Irvine Park, 125 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. Join members of the Lake Wissota Garden Club for a guided tour through the half acre Irvine Park Native Wildflower Sanctuary. Club members will point out and identify the native wildflowers currently in bloom. Meet at the sanctuary sign/parking lot just south of the duck pond. Guided tours are held at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through September. Different plants are in bloom each month, with over 120 native wildflower varieties in the sanctuary. Take a self-guided tour anytime during park hours. Ginger Wierman, gwierman@aol.com, 715-720-9092. http://lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com.
Sunday, June 9
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Stanley-Boyd FFA Dairy Breakfast: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverview Dairy Farm, 16140 322nd Street, Boyd. All you can eat pancakes with pure maple syrup, sausage links, applesauce, cheesecurds, milk, coffee, and Culvers custard. Farm tours, petting zoo, and educational exhibits! 7:00-1:00 at Riverview Dairy Farm 16140 322nd Street Boyd, WI 54726. Jordan Donnerbauer, jdonnerbauer@s-bschools.org, 7156445534. $7.00
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
Monday, June 10
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Senior Dining: noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q, open to the public.
Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.