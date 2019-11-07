Ski Swap : 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spring Street Sports, 12 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Bring in your unwanted skis, snowshoes or snowboard gear, and Spring Street Sports will sell it the day of the swap. Get cash for your gear or buy yourself gear, with 15% of all sales going to the EC Ski Striders for trail development in the Chippewa Valley. Michael Hvizdak, mikeh@springstreetsports.com , 7157236616. http://www.springstreetsports.com .

75th Jubilee Fall Festival and Dinner: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish of Eau Claire, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire. Immaculate Conception Parish in Eau Claire will hold its 75th Jubilee Fall Festival and Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parish is located at 1712 Highland Ave. in Eau Claire, and all facilities are handicapped accessible. On the menu: chef carved pork loin, baked chicken, vegetables, potatoes, rolls, desserts, milk and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and under are free. All carry-out meals are $10. Other events include a bazaar, white elephant sale, cash and other raffles, silent auction, refreshments nook and bake sale, kids games and more.