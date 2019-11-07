Saturday, Nov. 9
Ski Swap: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spring Street Sports, 12 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Bring in your unwanted skis, snowshoes or snowboard gear, and Spring Street Sports will sell it the day of the swap. Get cash for your gear or buy yourself gear, with 15% of all sales going to the EC Ski Striders for trail development in the Chippewa Valley. Michael Hvizdak, mikeh@springstreetsports.com, 7157236616. http://www.springstreetsports.com.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Nov. 10
75th Jubilee Fall Festival and Dinner: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish of Eau Claire, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire. Immaculate Conception Parish in Eau Claire will hold its 75th Jubilee Fall Festival and Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parish is located at 1712 Highland Ave. in Eau Claire, and all facilities are handicapped accessible. On the menu: chef carved pork loin, baked chicken, vegetables, potatoes, rolls, desserts, milk and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and under are free. All carry-out meals are $10. Other events include a bazaar, white elephant sale, cash and other raffles, silent auction, refreshments nook and bake sale, kids games and more.
Kaffee Lag/Norwegian Meatball Dinner: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 6th & Ripley St., Cornell. Norwegian Meatball Dinner with lefse, all the fixings, pie and beverage. Bake sale, crafts, quilt Raffle and other prizes. Lots of Norwegian baking and lefse for sale. Kathryn Adrian, kadrian@centurytel.net, 7152396589. $10.00 for adults.
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!