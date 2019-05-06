Thursday, May 9
ALS support group: 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Patients, their families, friends and caregivers welcome. Deb, 715-271-7257.
Chi-Hi Class of 1958 get-together: 3:30 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls. Info, 723-3467.
Chippewa Rod and Gun Club: 6 p.m., Clubhouse off of County I, east of Seymour Cray Blvd, at the boat landing, .Meetings are now smoke-free. Info, 723-4749. http://www.rodngun.org.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Red Arrow AMVETs Post 32 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 12 E. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 720-7570.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Friday, May 10
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
CCEDC’s 8th Annual Chippewa Charity Classic Golf Outing: Since 2012, CCEDC’s Chippewa Charity Classic Golf Outing has brought awareness & needed financial resources to those non-profit foundations that offer solutions to the Chippewa Valley’s unique & unmet needs: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Hallie Golf Course, 2196 110th St, Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa County Economic Development Annual Meeting: 6:30 a.m.-9 a.m., Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave Ste 6, Eau Claire. Join us in the Winner's Circle for the Chippewa County Economic Development Annual Meeting at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Breakfast will be served, we will have a great speaker and awards for Business of the Year will be given. The Chippewa Charity Classic Golf Outing will follow at Lake Hallie Golf Course to benefit the expansion of the Lake Holcombe Area Food Pantry.