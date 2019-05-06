Friday, May 10

CCEDC’s 8th Annual Chippewa Charity Classic Golf Outing: Since 2012, CCEDC’s Chippewa Charity Classic Golf Outing has brought awareness & needed financial resources to those non-profit foundations that offer solutions to the Chippewa Valley’s unique & unmet needs: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Hallie Golf Course, 2196 110th St, Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa County Economic Development Annual Meeting: 6:30 a.m.-9 a.m., Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave Ste 6, Eau Claire. Join us in the Winner’s Circle for the Chippewa County Economic Development Annual Meeting at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Breakfast will be served, we will have a great speaker and awards for Business of the Year will be given. The Chippewa Charity Classic Golf Outing will follow at Lake Hallie Golf Course to benefit the expansion of the Lake Holcombe Area Food Pantry. Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, info@chippewa-wi.com, 7157237150. 30.00 http://www.chippewa-wi.com.