Sunday, Mar. 01
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Northwinds British Brass Band: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., UWEC- Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Brass bands have been around since the early 19th century; ours was formed in 1986. The instrumentation for this brass band includes: cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, E-flat tuba, B-flat tuba, and percussion. Auditions may be required. Barb Ritzinger, RITZINBJ@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $20.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/northwinds-british-brass-band/.
Monday, Mar. 02
Summer Institute Eau Claire Registration: 10 a.m., UW- Eau Claire Continuing Education , 103 Garfield Ave, Eau Claire. The Details
Registration opens Monday, March 2
Classes are expected to fill up quickly, we encourage you to register online vs calling the office
There is a $15 per class materials fee for all classes.
The Eau Claire Area School District will cover the registration costs for students attending school in the Eau Claire school district or students residing within the Eau Claire school district boundaries.
Thanks to a generous sponsorship by Charter Bank, there are a limited number of seats for out-of-district students. Melanie Baumgart, BAUMGAMA@uwec.edu, 7158363636. $15 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/summer-institute-eau-claire/.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 2nd at First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. All Chippewa Area Churches/Non-profit Agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
