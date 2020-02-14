 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 Comments

Calendar

  • 0

Sunday, Feb. 16

Northwinds British Brass Band: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., UWEC- Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Brass bands have been around since the early 19th century; ours was formed in 1986. The instrumentation for this brass band includes: cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, E-flat tuba, B-flat tuba, and percussion. Auditions may be required. Barb Ritzinger, RITZINBJ@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $20.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/northwinds-british-brass-band/.

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, Feb. 17

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Weather Academy: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. Join WQOW meteorologists for interactive experiments and hands on learning about weather!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News