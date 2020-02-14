Sunday, Feb. 16
Northwinds British Brass Band: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., UWEC- Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Brass bands have been around since the early 19th century; ours was formed in 1986. The instrumentation for this brass band includes: cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, E-flat tuba, B-flat tuba, and percussion. Auditions may be required. Barb Ritzinger, RITZINBJ@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $20.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/northwinds-british-brass-band/.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Feb. 17
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Weather Academy: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. Join WQOW meteorologists for interactive experiments and hands on learning about weather!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.