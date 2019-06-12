Friday, June 14

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Flag Day Program: 6 p.m., open to the public. Refreshments served following the program. Including grilled brats and hot dogs. Hosted by American Legion Post 77 and Elks Lodge 1326 in Chippewa Falls.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Saturday, June 15

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.

Kaleidoscopes and Rootbeer Floats: 1-3 p.m., Valley Art Gallery, 304 North Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Join us at the Valley Art Gallery, 304 North Bridge St. Chippewa Falls for a special Father’s Day event. We’ll make kaleidoscopes and then enjoy a root beer float! Adults and children age 8+ welcome. Saturday, June 15th, 1 -3pm. $15 Must RSVP at the gallery or email: kcernohous@gmail.com. Kathy Cernohous, kcernohous@gmail.com, 7153793547. $15.

