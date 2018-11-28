Thursday, Nov. 29
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Holiday Pop Up Shops: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bobbi Jo Toy, 914 Porter Ave, Eau Claire. Holiday Pop Up Shops at Porter Place in Eau Claire. Thursdays from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm starting on November 29 and running through December 20. Artisan & organic wares, jewelry & handmade items, holiday gifts & crafts, and networking. Items may vary from week to week. Bobbi Jo Toy, bobbijotoy@me.com, 715 829 8852.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Friday, Nov. 30
Santa Bingo: 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Rick’s Halfway Hall, 319 N Main St, Cadott. Please come join us for some FUN!Friday November 30, 2018Rick’s Halfway Hall, North Main StreetVisit with Santa from 6:00-7:00Cookie decorating and crafts for the kidsBingo to start at 7:00 PM-$5 /card/15 gamesChristmas Trivia & prizes between games. Karen, cadottbooyadays@gmail.com, 7158286004. $5 http://www.cadottbooyadays.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.