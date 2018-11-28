Thursday, Nov. 29

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Holiday Pop Up Shops: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bobbi Jo Toy, 914 Porter Ave, Eau Claire. Holiday Pop Up Shops at Porter Place in Eau Claire. Thursdays from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm starting on November 29 and running through December 20. Artisan & organic wares, jewelry & handmade items, holiday gifts & crafts, and networking. Items may vary from week to week. Bobbi Jo Toy, bobbijotoy@me.com, 715 829 8852.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Friday, Nov. 30