Sunday, Dec. 1
Visions of Sugar Plums: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire. Be delighted by art nouveau and botanical pomologicals, folk art and algorithmic art curated to show their connections and progressions with sugar plums dancing for the fun of it. Stop in to just look and enjoy Visions of Sugar Plums before, and after, Santa arrives. Vicki Milewski, galaudetgallery@gmail.com, 7155139994. https://galaudetgallery.wixsite.com/ggllc/sugarplums.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Dec. 2
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5-6 p.m., Notre Dame’s Rose Room, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. Monday Dec. at Notre Dame’s Rose Room located at 22 S. Prairie St. All Chippewa Area churches and nonprofit agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom Drehmel at 715-723-5626 or tdrehmel@me.com.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Sign Language 2: 6:30-8:30 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire. Expand your knowledge of sign in this secondary class. Get a quick refresher on the basics and pick up where you left off in Sign Language 1. Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $99 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/beginning-sign-language2/.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.