Sunday, Dec. 1

Visions of Sugar Plums: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire. Be delighted by art nouveau and botanical pomologicals, folk art and algorithmic art curated to show their connections and progressions with sugar plums dancing for the fun of it. Stop in to just look and enjoy Visions of Sugar Plums before, and after, Santa arrives. Vicki Milewski, galaudetgallery@gmail.com, 7155139994. https://galaudetgallery.wixsite.com/ggllc/sugarplums.