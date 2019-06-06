Friday, June 7
Senior Dining: noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, June 8
Native Wildflower Sanctuary Tour: 1-2 p.m., Irvine Park, 125 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. Join members of the Lake Wissota Garden Club for a guided tour through the half acre Irvine Park Native Wildflower Sanctuary. Club members will point out and identify the native wildflowers currently in bloom. Meet at the sanctuary sign/parking lot just south of the duck pond. Guided tours are held at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through September. Different plants are in bloom each month, with over 120 native wildflower varieties in the sanctuary. Take a self-guided tour anytime during park hours. Ginger Wierman, gwierman@aol.com, 715-720-9092. http://lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.