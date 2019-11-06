Friday, Nov. 08

Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org , 7157231146. http://chippewafallslibrary.org .

Saturday, Nov. 09

Ski Swap: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spring Street Sports, 12 West Spring Street, Chippewa Falls. Bring in your unwanted skis, snowshoes, or snowboard gear, and Spring Street Sports will sell it the day of the swap. Get cash for your gear or buy yourself gear, with 15% of all sales going to the EC Ski Striders for trail development in the Chippewa Valley. Michael Hvizdak, mikeh@springstreetsports.com, 7157236616. http://www.springstreetsports.com.