Saturday, March 30
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Sunday, March 31
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
