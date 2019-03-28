Calendar
Calendar

Saturday, March 30

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.

Sunday, March 31

Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

