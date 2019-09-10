Friday, Sept. 13

Saturday, Sept. 14

The Voice of the Future: 6-9 p.m., McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Vocalists from across the Chippewa Valley are invited to audition and compete in our 1st Annual Voice of the Future Event on Saturday, Sept. 14, at McDonell High School. This event will imitate the award-winning television show, “The Voice.” The final eight contestants to make it to the LIVE performance in September will take part in their own fundraising journey to secure their spot at the top. Each $1 raised counts as a vote! Sign up to audition! Tickets for the LIVE Performance on Saturday, Sept. 14 — $40 in advance / $45 at the door. You don’t want to miss out! Kelsey Aumann, kaumann@cvclubs.org.