Friday, Sept. 13
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
The Voice of the Future: 6-9 p.m., McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Vocalists from across the Chippewa Valley are invited to audition and compete in our 1st Annual Voice of the Future Event on Saturday, Sept. 14, at McDonell High School. This event will imitate the award-winning television show, “The Voice.” The final eight contestants to make it to the LIVE performance in September will take part in their own fundraising journey to secure their spot at the top. Each $1 raised counts as a vote! Sign up to audition! Tickets for the LIVE Performance on Saturday, Sept. 14 — $40 in advance / $45 at the door. You don’t want to miss out! Kelsey Aumann, kaumann@cvclubs.org.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.