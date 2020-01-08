Friday, Jan. 10

Hospice Volunteers Needed in Your Area: 1-4 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd, Menomonie. We are holding and informational event at the Menomonie Public Library on Friday, Jan. 10, from 1-4 pm. Stop by to receive information, ask questions and learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer. St. Croix Hospice is looking for volunteers to share their time and talents to provide companionship and support to our patients and their families. We provide training, support and very flexible scheduling. Please stop by and learn more about this opportunity to help people in your area. Cannot attend, have questions or want to learn more? Please feel free to call Missie Peterson at (715) 225-8137 or e-mail me at mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com. Missie Peterson, mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com, 7152258137. http://www.stcroixhospice.com.