Friday, Jan. 10
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Hospice Volunteers Needed in Your Area: 1-4 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd, Menomonie. We are holding and informational event at the Menomonie Public Library on Friday, Jan. 10, from 1-4 pm. Stop by to receive information, ask questions and learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer. St. Croix Hospice is looking for volunteers to share their time and talents to provide companionship and support to our patients and their families. We provide training, support and very flexible scheduling. Please stop by and learn more about this opportunity to help people in your area. Cannot attend, have questions or want to learn more? Please feel free to call Missie Peterson at (715) 225-8137 or e-mail me at mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com. Missie Peterson, mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com, 7152258137. http://www.stcroixhospice.com.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Literacy Chippewa Valley Family Literacy Event: 10 a.m.-noon, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This monthly program will offer a fun theme based take-home activity, stories and a snack. Parents will gain tips and tricks for navigating parenthood and each child will go home with a free book. Stacy Martin, smartin@lvcv.org, 715-233-5363. https://www.literacychippewavalley.org/.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.