Wednesday, Jan. 16
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Women With Purpose January 16th Luncheon: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Eagle’s Club, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls. Keith Tompkins is the founder of the men’s ministry Leading With Power which was the inspiration for Women With Purpose. Keith and wife Terri founded leading With Power in 2012. Cindy Currier, curriercindy@yahoo.com, 715-797-1542. $10 https://lakehallie.womenwithpurposewi.org/.
McDonell class of 1959 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Alzheimer’s support group: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Grace Adult Day Services, 2050 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Free respite provided. 738-1925.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Cadott Senior Citizens: 12 p.m., VFW Hall, Cadott. Blood pressures taken, 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch, regular meeting and cards to follow. All seniors welcome.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., .Lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room. A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.
Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .All are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.
Ethics and Boundaries: Addressing Ethical Issues in Language and Culture: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hudson House Grand Hotel, 1616 Crest View Dr., Hudson. When serving clients from diverse backgrounds sometimes additional accommodations such as an interpreter could be helpful in order to provide quality care. Adam Coolidge, coolidga@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $89.00.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Lake Wissota Lions Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th Street, Chippewa Falls. Lake Wissota Lions the local Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Lafayette Town Hall in Chippewa Falls. Please come out to help support your community and help us save a life today! http://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/lakewissota.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave. Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.