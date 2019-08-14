Thursday, Aug. 15
Camp in the Community
: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Children entering first through sixth grade are invited to “Camp in the Community” from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 12-16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. The cost is $10 per camper, with a $25 family maximum. This includes lunches, snacks and a T-shirt. Free and reduced rates are available. Children will play games, create crafts, learn songs, learn about God, make new friends and learn about the Chippewa Falls community. For registration and more information, contact Trinity United Methodist Church at 715-723-2806 or tumccf1892@gmail.com.
Senior Dining
: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.Hub’s Hoedown: 3-6 p.m., Heritage at Oakwood Hills, 3706 Damon St., Eau Claire. Join us for our largest community party of the year! Featuring live entertainment/a DJ, a pig roast, brats, hot dogs, drinks, a dunk tank and a photo booth. Plus, kids can enjoy a bouncy house, games, petting zoo and caricature station!. Cherlyin Yealey, cyealey@heritageal.com, 715-831-9118. https://heritagesenior.com/oakwood-hills/event/hubs-hoedown-2/.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room. A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.
Friday, Aug. 16
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!