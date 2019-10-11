Sunday, Oct. 13
Lutefisk & Meatball Dinner: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Big Drywood Lutheran Church. Please join us for a meatball dinner on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Big Drywood Lutheran Church, 4½ miles north of Cadott on Hwy. 27 and 1 mile east on 120th Ave. The meal will consist of lutefisk, lefse, meatballs, potatoes, gravy, cabbage-sale, cranberries, rutabagas and Norwegian bakery items. The cost is $17 for adults, $9 for children in grades 7-12, $5 for kids grades 1-6 and free for kids kindergarten age and younger. For more information you can visit www.bigdrywood.com.
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Oct. 14
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
After School Art and Play: 3:30-5 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Drop in after school for hands-on creative fun. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, room 119Q. Open to the public.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
