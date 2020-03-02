Wednesday, March 4

Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Beaver Creek Reserve, Si County Road K, Fall Creek. Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists will hold its annual exhibit and sale beginning Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Wise Nature Center at Beaver Creek Reserve located at S1 County Road K in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.An artist reception will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in conjunction with Beaver Creek’s French Toast Breakfast.The show features work from 25 local watercolor artists. A portion of all sales goes to Beaver Creek Reserve.The show remains in effect through Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and can be viewed during Beaver Creek Reserve open hours, Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. For more information, contact Beaver Creek at 715-877-2212. Lindamerry Udell, 715-877-2212.