Wednesday, March 4
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Beaver Creek Reserve, Si County Road K, Fall Creek. Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists will hold its annual exhibit and sale beginning Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Wise Nature Center at Beaver Creek Reserve located at S1 County Road K in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.An artist reception will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in conjunction with Beaver Creek’s French Toast Breakfast.The show features work from 25 local watercolor artists. A portion of all sales goes to Beaver Creek Reserve.The show remains in effect through Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and can be viewed during Beaver Creek Reserve open hours, Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. For more information, contact Beaver Creek at 715-877-2212. Lindamerry Udell, 715-877-2212.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Parkinson’s support group: 1:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Will NOT meet in December. Meeting again Jan. 4. 723-3726.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Thursday, March 5
Chi-Hi Class of 1957 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Pizza Hut, Chippewa Falls. All class members welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.