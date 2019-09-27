 Skip to main content
Sunday, Sept. 29

Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, Sept. 30

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

