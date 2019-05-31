Saturday, June 1
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m.,, 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Downtown Chippewa Falls Food & History Tour: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. A walking tour that includes stops at five downtown establishments where you will enjoy tastings of local food and beverages. You’ll spend about 20 minutes at each restaurant and hear about the history of Chippewa Falls and the restaurants. A perfect mix of food, culture and fun. Amanda Olson, info@chippewavalleytours.com, 7154970678. $65/person http://www.chippewavalleytours.com.
Sunday, June 2
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, June 3
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Polytechnic Summit 2019: 8 a.m.-8:15 p.m., UW-Stout, Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E., Menomonie. The Summit brings polytechnic academic professionals and community leaders together to focus on innovation in curriculum and applied research, to build opportunities for collaboration and partnership on research and student learning, and to share best practices specific to active, applied learning. The Summit assembles leaders who shape the future of polytechnic education. Featured Events: Keynote addresses by innovative leaders. Panel discussions involving academic, community and industry leaders. Presentations from participants on topics of importance. Breakout and networking sessions. Campus and industry tours. Tiffani, taggartt@uwstout.edu, 7152325169. See Website https://www.uwstout.edu/outreach-engagement/lifelong-learning/educators/polytechnic-summit-2019.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5-6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 5 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. All Chippewa Area Churches/Non-Profit Agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.