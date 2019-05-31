Saturday, June 1

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m.,, 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Downtown Chippewa Falls Food & History Tour: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. A walking tour that includes stops at five downtown establishments where you will enjoy tastings of local food and beverages. You’ll spend about 20 minutes at each restaurant and hear about the history of Chippewa Falls and the restaurants. A perfect mix of food, culture and fun. Amanda Olson, info@chippewavalleytours.com, 7154970678. $65/person http://www.chippewavalleytours.com.

Sunday, June 2

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, June 3

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.