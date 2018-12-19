 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 comments

Calendar

  • 0

Thursday, Dec. 20

American Legion Post 77 and auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77.

Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Claire Conference Room. A national self-help organization for families that have suffered the loss of a child. Info, 833-2009.

Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .All are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Holiday Pop Up Shops: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bobbi Jo Toy, 914 Porter Ave, Eau Claire. Holiday Pop Up Shops at Porter Place in Eau Claire. Thursdays from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm starting on November 29 and running through December 20. Artisan & organic wares, jewelry & handmade items, holiday gifts & crafts, and networking. Items may vary from week to week. Bobbi Jo Toy, bobbijotoy@me.com, 715 829 8852.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Friday, Dec. 21

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brooklyn Grace Kelly
Obituaries

Brooklyn Grace Kelly

“Some souls are too beautiful for this world, and so they leave.” Brooklyn Grace Kelly, was called to sit with God on Saturday and spread her …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News